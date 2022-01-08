Eric Garcia adds to Barcelona’s injury problems

Barcelona suffered yet another injury problem against Granada as center-back Eric Garcia was forced off before the hour with an injury.

The 20-year-old had been enjoying a good game when he suddenly gestured towards the bench and went down with what looked like a hamstring problem.

Garcia did receive some treatment on the pitch but couldn’t continue and was replaced by Clement Lenglet for the last part of the game at Los Carmenes.

It’s yet another problem for Barcelona and Xavi who have been plagued by injury problems throughout the current season.

Xavi saw Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong hobble out of Barca’s win over Linares last time out and can now add Eric to what is a fairly lengthy injury list.

It’s not clear yet how serious the injury is but it seems that Garcia will be a major doubt for the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. Araujo looks unlikely to play too after undergoing surgery on Friday on his hand injury.

However, there was some positive news on the injury front. Memphis Depay made his return from injury against Granada, while Xavi confirmed before the match that Ansu Fati should return in the Super Cup.