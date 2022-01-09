Busquets says Gavi’s red card ‘completely changed the game’ for Barcelona

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets believes Gavi’s red card “completely changed” the match against Granada as the visitors were held to a 1-1 draw.

The Catalan giants took the lead when Luuk de Jong headed home a cross from Dani Alves just before the hour at Los Carmenes.

However, Barca were reduced to 10 men when Gavi picked up two yellow cards and then conceded late on when Antonio Puertas netted an equalizer in the 90th minute.

Here’s what Busquets made of it all

“The red card changed the game,” he said. “In the second half, above all with the goal, we should have more possession, go from side to side, wait to create space and chances. “It’s true that they forced us to attack quickly because they pressed high, almost man to man, so when we overcame that we had a lot of space and three vs. threes. But we didn’t have to end the plays to so quickly. “We complicated things with the red card, which completely changed the game and cost us the possession. In fact, in the move before the goal we only had nine men because Dani (Alves) was off the pitch. It’s a shame.”

Gavi is only just back from suspension (and Covid-19) after picking up five yellow cards but now faces another ban for his first senior red card.