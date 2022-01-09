Granada 1-1 Barça: Denied at the death - FC Barcelona

Barça have dropped their first points of 2022 after drawing 1-1 in Granada on Saturday. The Catalans were excellent value for their 1-0 lead on the hour mark but failed to kill off the game.

Marc ter Stegen: 200 Liga games for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Against Granada, the German keeper completes a second century of appearances in the competition

Eric Garcia injury news - FC Barcelona

Eric Garcia has a right hamstring injury and will undergo tests on Sunday 9 January to determine the exact extent of the problem.

Granadilla 0–7 FC Barcelona: Women keep winning in 2022 - FC Barcelona

The Barça women have started 2022 where they left off in 2021, by winning big. Very big. After putting seven goals past UD Granadilla they have now won all 16 of their league games to date.

Agreement to sign Fabio Blanco - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt have reached an agreement on the transfer of Fabio Blanco to Barça B this January. The Spanish winger has signed a contract tying him the club until 30 June 2024, with the buyout clause set at 100 million euros.

Xavi bemoans Barcelona's lack of experience in Granada draw - Football Espana

Barcelona boss Xavi has blamed a lack of experience following their late 1-1 draw at Granada. La Blaugrana looked set to pick up a second successive La Liga win since the start of 2022 in Andalucia after Luuk de Jong’s second half header put them in front after the break.

Joan Laporta remains confident that Barcelona can sign Erling Haaland - Football Espana

Erling Haaland is a highly-valued young man. It’s expected the Norwegian marksman is going to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season as an informal release clause comes into play. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid want to sign him.

Barcelona will target Adama Traore if Ousmane Dembele doesn't renew his contract - Football Espana

Barcelona are going to target Adama Traore if Ousmane Dembele decides against renewing his contract according to a report in Diario Sport. The winger has developed considerably since leaving Barcelona in 2015 and would be an interesting profile to recruit.