Barcelona rule Eric Garcia out for five weeks with hamstring injury

Barcelona have confirmed that defender Eric Garcia will miss the next five weeks after picking up a hamstring injury against Granada.

Garcia was forced off in the second half of the 1-1 draw and replaced by Clement Lenglet and will now spend some time on the sidelines.

The news is another blow for coach Xavi who has had to cope without a host of key players due to injury and Covid-19 since replacing Ronald Koeman.

‼️ INJURY UPDATE



Tests carried out on first-team player Eric Garcia this morning confirmed a right hamstring injury. He is likely to be sidelined for around five weeks. pic.twitter.com/k6wijwqlrR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 9, 2022

Garcia’s injury also comes at a time when Ronald Araujo is also sidelined. The Uruguay international suffered a hand injury against Linares in the Copa del Rey that required surgery.

Xavi’s already said it will be tough for Araujo to feature in the Spanish Super Cup but it’s possible he could return after Barcelona’s trip to Saudi Arabia if he doesn’t make it.

The injuries mean that Lenglet is likely to find himself back in the starting XI alongside Gerard Pique for Barca’s forthcoming games.

The Frenchman has only started four La Liga games this season after falling down the pecking order at the Camp Nou.