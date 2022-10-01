The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana return to action after the international break with a La Liga game away to Real Mallorca, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 29. Marc Casadó, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

The international break was brutal for Barça, who were hit harder than any other top club by the “FIFA virus”. Ronald Araujo (groin), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Frenkie De Jong (hamstring) and Memphis Depay (hamstring) all miss out in this one, and Héctor Bellerín (calf) is also set for a spell on the sidelines after getting injured in training. There are good news as Sergi Roberto has recovered from a nagging injury that kept him out of the last two games before the break, and the Catalan returns to provide much needed cover at right-back. Barça Atlètic midfielder Marc Casadó is also called up to play right-back if necessary.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Eric, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembélé

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!