The international break now over, FC Barcelona can get back to a Liga campaign that, before we left off, was going wonderfully. The team had strung together a run of five consecutive wins, and so far this season has scored an incredible 18 goals while conceding just one!

Xavi says three points 'essential' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach takes a look forward to Saturday's away game in La Liga at Mallorca

Sergi Roberto and Casadó included in the squad - FC Barcelona

The versatile veteran and the youngster from the B squad are amongst the 21 man list for the trip to Mallorca

Xavi one game from history - FC Barcelona

If FC Barcelona come home from Mallorca without a loss, Xavi Hernández will have survived his first 18 road trips in La Liga as first team coach without having suffered a single defeat. The 4-0 win in Cádiz already equalled Zinedine Zidane's record set in 2016, and one more win (or draw) would establish a new all-time best.

Xavi doesn't rule out Barça using three centre-backs against Mallorca - SPORT

Xavi is convinced he has enough options in the squad to cover the absences and has not ruled out switching to a back three to get through the injury crisis.

Barcelona considering contract renewal for forward Memphis Depay - SPORT

Memphis Depay was close to leaving Barcelona in the summer. The club even opened the door to an exit and told him he was not part of Xavi Hernandez's plans.

Barça defender Jules Kounde could be back in time for Clasico - SPORT

Jules Koundé does not want to miss his first Clasico. The French center-back has October 16 marked in red on the calendar, the day that sees Barcelona head to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid.

Barça want to renew Balde's contract before end of the season - SPORT

An international with Spain U21s, Barça believe he has a big future and, for that reason, want to revise his contract, although there is no rush. Balde renewed his deal just over one year ago, signing until 2024 with a €500 million release clause. There was even a big offer for him from England last summer, but nothing progressed.

Juventus interested in signing Barça left-back Jordi Alba in January - SPORT

Jordi Alba's future is still in the air. Barça are open to letting him go in January to save on his salary and there are clubs that already showed an interest in the summer. Now, Juventus have asked about a possible deal mid-season and it seems they are in a position to take on the Spain left-back's wages.

Arsenal are Barcelona's biggest rival for Wolves midfielder Neves - SPORT

If in the past summer, FC Barcelona had to 'fight' with Chelsea to get the signings of Kounde and Raphinha, coming out the winner on both operations, the club could be about to start a new dispute with another team from London, Arsenal, for the incorporation of Rubén Neves, the Wolverhampton midfielder.

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Barça's De Jong - SPORT

It was one of the sagas of the summer and it seems it is not over yet. Manchester United are still interested in signing Frenkie de Jong and are ready to make an offer in January.