WELCOME TO THE VISIT MALLORCA ESTADI!!! The gorgeous home of Real Mallorca, also known as Son Moix, is the site of a huge La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who kick off a brutal month of October looking to continue their unbeaten start to the league campaign. But it won’t be easy against a Mallorca side that have had a solid season so far and have been especially tough to be at home. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 7

Date/Time: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Visit Mallorca Estadi, Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 5 (Canada), Premier Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!