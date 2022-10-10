Barcelona loanee Umtiti grabs assist on Lecce debut

Samuel Umtiti made his first appearance for Lecce on Sunday after his loan move from Barcelona.

The center-back was named in the starting XI for his new team’s trip to Roma in Serie A.

Chris Smalling opened the scoring for the hosts and Lecce were then reduced to 10 men when Morten Hjulmand was sent off.

However, Lecce went on to equalize six minutes before half-time through Gabriel Strefezza, with the assist coming from Umtiti.

Lecce did go on to lose the game, with Paulo Dybala netting the winner after the break from the penalty spot.

Umtiti’s assist comes on a day when president Joan Laporta made it pretty clear that the defender has no future at the Camp Nou.

The club chief spoke about the defender at the club’s General Assembly.

“We can hardly count on him for the future, because none of the coaches we have had has considered that he can play, so we are going to try to make a definitive transfer,” he said.

“His case has a complicated solution. At the moment he is on loan at Lecce, but the will is to find the best solution for the player.”