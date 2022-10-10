FC Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo: Seventh league win in a row - FC Barcelona

Barça have collected three more points to stay top of the league table, having only conceded one goal in eight matches, thanks to a 1-0 victory over Celta in front of another 80,000+ crowd at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Atlético Baleares 3–2 Barça Atlètic: A tough blow - FC Barcelona

Sunday brought a frustrating defeat for Barça Atlètic. Although Rafa Márquez's side looked consistently good for 70 minutes at Atlético Baleares, and had worked their way into the lead with goals from Txus Alba and Víctor Barberà, they ended up conceding two goals in quick succession and are coming home empty handed.

Barcelona's Marcos Alonso: We cannot concede so many chances - SPORT

Marcos Alonso admitted Barcelona suffered as they beat Celta Vigo 1-0 on Sunday and conceded they gave up too many chance.

Barcelona coach Xavi: We have to play with Lewandowski more - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez's says his team need to play with Robert Lewandowski more after a hard-fought win over Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Laporta brands refereeing in Barça's defeat to Inter a "disgrace" - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is furious at the decisions which went against Barcelona in their midweek defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Alemany: There will be more zero cost transfers - SPORT

Barça's football director, Mateu Alemany, said that the arrival of footballers at zero cost will be one of the bases of the Blaugrana’s transfer policy, at least in the next few windows.

Mateu Alemany explains Barcelona’s new style of contract - SPORT

Barcelona changed their sporting model to cut costs and the contracts being signed now are very different to those previously.

Joan Laporta’s comments that hint at Pique and Busquets annoyance - SPORT

The salary level is still a problem for Barca. They expected to cut it last season to 470m euros but its at 518m, after a cut of more than 150m. This season it will be 656 million after the signings made in the summer.