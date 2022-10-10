OFFICIAL: Griezmann signs permanent deal with Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann is no longer a Barcelona player after signing a permanent deal with Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman left on a two-year loan in 2021 and the deal has now been made permanent after talks between the two clubs.

We're thrilled to announce that Antoine Griezmann has signed a permanent contract until 2026! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H7B7Gsyreo — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 10, 2022

Here’s Atletico’s official statement:

“Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, who since the summer of 2021 and until now had played for our club on loan from FC Barcelona. In addition, the French striker has signed a contract that will link him to our club until 30 June 2026.”

Griezmann’s purchase option had reportedly been set at €40 million but president Joan Laporta confirmed on Sunday he’s gone for €20m plus variables.

Laporta adds taking Atletico to court to demand full €40m would have taken time and money and comes with risk that clause not necessarily interpreted as Barça believed it should be — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 9, 2022

The forward has been forced to play a substitute role in the early weeks of the season because Atletico were trying to avoid paying Barca the full amount. However, it seems a solution has finally been found and Griezmann can now start a few games.

Goodbye and good luck to Antoine Griezmann!