Recovery session - FC Barcelona

Following the 1-0 defeat of Celta on Sunday, the Barça squad were back on the training ground this Monday morning, where they were joined by M. Casadó, Chadi, Rosanas and Fabio of Barça Atlètic on the Tito Vilanova field.

The winning streak continues - FC Barcelona

The 1-0 win over Celta, means that Barça remain top the league table without a single defeat. The only dropped points came in the 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano on the opening day at Spotify Camp Nou. That wasn't the best of starts, but the next seven games have all ended in wins.

Ter Stegen extends his record run - FC Barcelona

Marc ter Stegen continues to be in sparkling form this season and after the 1-0 win over Celta the German keeper extends his unbeaten run in La Liga thanks to a series of excellent saves which guided Barça to victory.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Inter Milan - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona face Inter Milan once again in the Champions League on Wednesday, but this time with home advantage. It's at the usual 9.00pm CEST kick off time, and if you need to know what time that is where you are in the world, this page should help you to do just that.

Pedri: 'A lot of the time, I play on instinct' - FC Barcelona

Barça midfielder Pedri shows his more personal side in a feature recorded in his native Tenerife for UEFA's official media. The teenage sensation remembers his early experiences of football: "Whenever I had a ball I always tried to play football on the field or against the wall at home, trying to turn as quickly as possible." Pedri jokes, "One day I worked at my parents' bar and I realised it was very tough."

Agreement with FC Barcelona over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann - Club Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, who since the summer of 2021 and until now had played for our club on loan from FC Barcelona. In addition, the French striker has signed a contract that will link him to our club until 30 June 2026.

Robert Lewandowski's worrying disconnection in Barca's last games - SPORT

The Pole has broken records. The best scoring start of a Barca debutant in history. But it is true that the feeling that the last two games have left is that the team has not been able to supply him and help him participate. And that has translated into very few interventions by Lewy in the game.

Jorginho's agent in Barcelona 'to speak with the club' - SPORT

Barcelona’s director of football, Mateu Alemany, explained during the assembly that Barça would go for players whose contract is ending, if they think they are good market opportunities. And one of the possible players of interest would be Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.