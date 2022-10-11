Xavi is a mixture of Guardiola and Luis Enrique, says Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia has shared his thoughts on Xavi and has compared the Barcelona manager to both Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

The defender has played under all three coaches and says their vision of the game is almost identicaly.

“Xavi is a mixture of Guardiola and Luis Enrique. In the end, the idea of ​​the game that the three have is practically identical,” he said. “Each one has its nuances but it is about pressing after a loss and the release of the ball. It is what has always characterized Barça.”

Eric also opened up on good friend and team-mate Ansu Fati. The forward is yet to find his best form after injury but the defender says he is looking good in training

“Lately I’m seeing him with a lot of confidence, with very good pace and I see him very well in training. From now on I’m convinced that he will help us because he’s a player with an innate talent who unfortunately has been very punished by injuries,” he added. “From a very young age when he arrived at La Masia when his family was not there he would come to my house to spend the weekend. We have always had this very close relationship. Now we spend the summers together and we have a lot of trust between each other.” Source | TV3

The Spain international dropped out of the starting XI for Sunday’s win over Celta in La Liga but is expected to return for Wednesday’s crucial game against Inter and partner Pique in the backline.