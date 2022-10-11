Barcelona keeping tabs on Enzo Fernandez after brilliant Benfica performances - report

Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Argentina international is turning heads fast with his play in international and domestic realms.

Despite only moving from River Plate to Benfica this summer, the 21-year-old is making quick work of opponents. It doesn’t help Barca’s desire that we have footage of him playing really well with a certain Lionel Messi over the international break.

The report also reckons that Barcelona were keen on signing Fernandez for €15 million before he moved to Benfica but weren’t completely convinced it was a good idea. Even so, the 21-year-old remains a player who is well-liked at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona probably can’t help themselves envisioning a world where Messi returns and Fernandez is the Sergio Busquets replacement. Now that I’m saying it, I’m also interested in Enzo Fernandez. One to keep an eye on.