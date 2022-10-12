The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Inter Milan to the Spotify Camp Nou for a gigantic Champions League group stage game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Wednesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 29. Marc Casadó, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

There’s some very good news for this one as Franck Kessie has managed to recover from a groin injury in time to return and add some much-needed depth to the midfield on a big European night, but the Ivorian is the only one from the injury list back in time for this one. Ronald Araujo (groin), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (ankle), Memphis Depay (hamstring) and Héctor Bellerín (calf) are all out, and Marc Casadó is once again called up from Barça Atlètic to make up the numbers at full-back.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Eric, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!