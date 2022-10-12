Kessie back in FC Barcelona squad for visit of Inter - FC Barcelona

The midfielder from the Ivory Coast is included in the 21 man list for the game against the Italians in the Champions League

Xavi: 'It should be a magical night' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach stresses the importance of the game against Internazionale and of the role of the fans at Spotify Camp Nou

Pedri says early goal would be 'ideal' - FC Barcelona

The Barça midfielder sees the game against Inter Milan like a 'final' but is confident the team have the quality to take the win

Time for Spotify Camp Nou to roar - FC Barcelona

A roaring stadium on Wednesday can help extend Internazionale's poor run of never winning as Champions League visitors

Calhanoglu reveals the key to beating Barça goalkeeper Ter Stegen - SPORT

Hakan Calhanoglu's goal against Barcelona at the San Siro last week had a backstory. Involved in said story were Romelu Lukaku and Andre Onana.

Kounde could be back for the Clasico... and start at right-back - SPORT

It is a big week for Barcelona's present and future. Xavi Hernandez hopes to get some players back from injury, if not against Inter on Wednesday then to face Real Madrid on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo's form attracting interest from Barça & half of Europe - SPORT

Cody Gakpo's future looks to lie away from PSV Eindhoven. The young Dutch sensation is ready to take the next step in his career and he looks set for the top. It was expected he would sign for Leeds United, but his brilliant start to the season is allowing him to dream bigger.

FC Barcelona still need to close a big player sale next summer - SPORT

Barcelona insist in public that they don't need to sell to balance their accounts, but internally everyone is clear that next summer they will have to raise funds through transfers to be able to keep building on the current sporting project.

Barça eye Benfica's Enzo Fernandez as Busquets replacement - SPORT

Barcelona's strategic signing next summer will be a midfielder. Sergio Busquets is out of contract and everything indicates he will call time on his trophy-filled era at Camp Nou, although it has not been 100% decided yet as he remains a key player in Xavi Hernandez's side.