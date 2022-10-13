FC Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan: Qualification on a knife-edge - FC Barcelona

Agame where anything other than a victory would leave FC Barcelona in a very, very delicate situation produced six goals, and plenty of drama, but not the result that the Catalans needed.

Frenkie de Jong makes 150th appearance for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Against Inter Milan, Frenkie De Jong played his 150th game in a Barça shirt. The Dutch midfielder joined the club from Ajax in 2019 and has always been an automatic first team choice, having started 129 of his games in blaugrana.

Xavi: 'We have to learn from our mistakes' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach reacts to the draw at home against Inter Milan in the Champions League

Xavi on Inter draw: The Champions League is being cruel to Barça - SPORT

Barcelona are not out of the Champions League after Robert Lewandowski's late goal earned a point in a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan but they are on the ropes.

Eric Garcia: Barça made mistakes that you cannot make at this level - SPORT

Eric Garcia said Barcelona made mistakes they cannot make as they drew 3-3 with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Barça and Real Madrid want to sign young Rayo star Pablo Muñoz - SPORT

Barcelona continue to comb the market for young Spanish players after signing Pedri and Pablo Torre from the lower divisions in recent seasons.

Tielemans is an option on a free if Barcelona transfer Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has said the club are keeping an eye on the free agents market as they look to continue to evolve their squad.