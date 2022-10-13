Busquets admits Champions League result could affect Barcelona for El Clasico

Sergio Busquets had some honest words in regards to Barcelona’s mental state heading into El Clasico this weekend.

The club’s prospects in the Champions League look bleak, after only grabbing a point in two matches against Inter Milan, and the veteran seems to think it could affect them in the Clasico.

“It’s clear that this could affect us ahead of El Clasico. We have to lift ourselves,” he said.

The captain then went on to talk about the overall disappointment of the club’s results to Inter in the last week.

“It’s a disappointment. It was a difficult group but we had to aspire to more after all of the signings that have been made. It is not mathematical(ly done) but it is very difficult.” “We were not as effective in the areas and you pay for that in the Champions League. It was a heads or tails and it has gone badly for us in the second half.” Busquets | Source

Barca now look destined to drop into the Europa League for a second straight season, let’s hope they can get back on track in El Clasico.