Kounde back with the squad - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona squad was back in training at the Ciutat Epportiva Joan Gamper today. After the draw against Internazionale in the Spotify Camp Nou, this morning saw a recovery session on the Tito Vilanova pitch.

Barcelona considering bringing Nico Gonzalez back in January - SPORT

Barcelona are considering the return of Nico Gonzalez in January. Per Jijantes, that was what came from the meeting between Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany and Jorge Mendes at Via Veneto today.

Frenkie de Jong, annoyed with his situation at Barcelona - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong was one of the protagonists in the summer window. Barcelona wanted to sell him to Manchester United but he decided to stay, and to stay without lowering his salary, despite the club making it clear that they wanted him to.

How Xavi's meeting with the squad went after Inter pain - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez met with the players on Tuesday before training. It was necessary to analyse the draw against Inter and the more than likely KO in the Champions League, especially considering that a decisive Clasico will be played on Sunday at the Bernabéu.

How the Laporta and Xavi meeting after Inter clash went - SPORT

The first minutes after Barcelona’s clash with Inter Milan in the presidential box were very tense. Joan Laporta and the directors were furious.

Xavi considering freezing Gerard Pique out of Clasico - SPORT

The painful draw against Inter Milan at the Camp Nou and Barça's defensive debacle will have immediate consequences. Xavi Hernández is clear that adjustments must be made despite the injuries that the team is accumulating and the coach is considering benching Gerard Piqué again to pick a defence where he will prioritise speed.

The millions that Barcelona will lose for not making it through in Champions League - SPORT

Elimination in the UCL group stage, except for a miracle, will mean a new economic blow for FC Barcelona. In the budget for this season, approved at the assembly of delegates last weekend, the Barça club contemplated reaching not only the round of 16 but also the quarter-finals of the continental competition.