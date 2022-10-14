Raphinha says Real Madrid need ‘to be careful’ in upcoming Clasico

Some players just breathe confidence. Turns out, Raphinha might just be one of those guys. In an interview with Marca after the draw midweek to Inter in the Champions League, the Brazilian talked about the nerves heading into the Clasico with Real Madrid, and who should be nervous.

“I’m a little anxious about the Clasico, but I’m fine with my head,” he said. “We’re leaders. I’m not saying fear, but if anyone has to be a little careful, it’s them. We’re confident and we’re going to do everything possible to win.” Raphinha | Source

I must admit, I don’t agree at all. However, you gotta like the man having some confidence and trying to instill some bravado into his teammates through the media. Not sure Xavi would appreciate this interview though.