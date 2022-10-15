Joan Laporta: 'We'll get through this' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona president ​​Joan Laporta has spoken in exclusive to Barça TV on Friday to discuss the latest matters at the club, including the delicate Champions League situation, the upcoming Clásico, including the special shirts that the players will be wearing, and a number of other topics:

More preparations for El Clásico - FC Barcelona

On Friday, the player were back on the Tito Vilanova at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to continue preparing for an absolutely massive game away to Real Madrid on Sunday at 4.15pm CEST at the Santiago Bernabéu.

When and where to watch El Clásico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu - FC Barcelona

This Sunday brings the first competitive meeting of the season between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, two sides that are currently undefeated and matched for points at the top of the Liga table.

Barça to wear the logo of the singer, Drake, on the front of their jersey against Real Madrid - FC Barcelona

Set to be the first time that the Club has replaced their partner’s logo with an artist’s logo - part of the alliance with Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service

Four from FC Barcelona in last 20 for Golden Boy - FC Barcelona

Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Nico (on loan to Valencia) are included in Italian paper Tuttosport's final shortlist

Ex-Barcelona midfielder Pjanic: Xavi Hernandez wanted me to stay - SPORT

Miralem Pjanic's experience at Barcelona was not as expected. After signing following several good seasons with Juventus, he never found his best level at Camp Nou.

Umtiti: After the Barcelona experience, I needed peace and quiet - SPORT

It is costing him, but Samuel Umtiti is coming out of ostracism after a long time. The central defender made his debut with Lecce last weekend against Roma, on matchday nine of Serie A, playing all 90 minutes of the match.

Why do Barcelona want to sign in January and NOT in the summer? - SPORT

Barcelona have made a huge financial effort to strengthen Xavi Hernandez's squad. The registration of many signings was the consequence of the famous financial palancas, as well as the exits of some players. Barça president Joan Laporta says they are now already on the look out for January deals. Why not wait until summer?

Barça president Laporta confirms club want to make January signings - SPORT

The president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, made it clear on Friday that the club is preparing to sign in a January window that could be very active despite the additions that were made in the summer.

Barça president Laporta: Club have "complete confidence" in Xavi - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made it clear that Xavi Hernandez has the club's full backing despite performances in the Champions League.

Official: Barça target Zubimendi signs new Real Sociedad deal - SPORT

It's official. Real Sociedad announced on Thursday that midfielder Martin Zubimendi has signed a new contract with the club until 2027. It is a blow for Barcelona because Zubimendi is one of their targets to replace Sergio Busquets.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois likely to miss the Clasico - SPORT

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois is likely to miss Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona, according a report in Marca. The Belgian goalkeeper has been wrapped in cotton wool ahead of the fixture but will not recover in time to face Barça in LaLiga's top-of-the-table clash.

Manchester United still want to sign Barça's De Jong in January - SPORT

Manchester United have got to work on reopening negotiations to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in January. According to the Sunday Express, United coach Erik ten Hag remains interested in signing the Dutchman and is convinced he can convince him to sign.