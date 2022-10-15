Ronald Araujo offers update on his recovery from injury

Ronald Araujo has offered an update on his recovery from injury after undergoing surgery on a thigh problem last month.

The Uruguay international is expected to miss around three months of action but seems to be in pretty good shape.

“After intense weeks I want to tell you that thank God everything went well with my surgery,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve already started my recovery and I’m focused on coming back in my best shape. Thank you all for your support, blessings!”

It’s not entirely clear when Araujo will be back. There have been whispers Uruguay haven’t completely given up hope of him featuring at the World Cup but that still seems very unlikely at the moment.

Barcelona’s last fixture before the World Cup is on November 8 against Osasuna. Xavi’s side then do not return to action until December 31 when they face Espanyol at the Camp Nou.