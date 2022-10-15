 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde passed fit for El Clasico

The Frenchman returns

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed that Jules Kounde is fit and in the squad for Sunday’s Clasico clash against Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The news is a massive boost for the Catalan giants ahead of such an important fixture.

Kounde’s been out since the international break but is now expected to feature against Los Blancos.

Xavi is still without Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, and Ronald Araujo for the match which means he does have decision to make in defense.

The Barca boss could use Kounde at center-back, alongside Eric Garcia, or may instead put him on the right of the defense to deal with the threat of Vinicius Junior.

Xavi did speak briefly about Kounde at his pre-match press conference but didn’t give too much away about where the Frenchman would play.

“He’s feeling at 100%. He’s doing well,” he said. “He’s playing well, he’s got good feeings, he’s training hard. He’s made a good effort. He will be available and we will look at it tomorrow.”

The feeling is that Kounde will go straight back into the starting line-up as Barca aim to seal the win that would move them three points clear of Madrid at the top of the table.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes