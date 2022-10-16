The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Spanish capital for a massive La Liga game against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s El Clásico:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

There’s big news for this one as Jules Kounde has recovered from a hamstring injury in time to make the squad for El Clásico, and the Frenchman is expected to start either at right-back or through the middle. Despite Kounde’s return there are still big names missing in this one as Ronald Araujo (groin), Andreas Christensen (ankle), Memphis Depay (hamstring) and Héctor Bellerín (calf) are all out due to injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Eric, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET (Barcelona), 3.15pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 7.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!