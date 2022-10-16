WELCOME TO THE SANTIAGO BERNABÉU!!! The iconic home of Real Madrid in the Spanish capital is the site of a gigantic La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona in another edition of El Clásico. The two teams come into this one tied for first place at the top of the table, and Barça must find a way to recover from the European disaster in midweek to pick up a big result against their main rivals. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 9

Date/Time: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 4.15pm CET (Barcelona), 3.15pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 7.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez

VAR: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLÁSICO

How to watch on TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 3 (Canada), Premier Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!