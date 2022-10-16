Kounde back for El Clásico - FC Barcelona

Return of French defender is the biggest news in the squad that travels to Madrid

The Lowdown on Real Madrid - FC Barcelona

The first competitive Clásico of the 2022/23 season has the Santiago Bernabéu as its stage. Let’s take a look at developments in the rival camp ahead of the 4.15pm CEST kick-off on Sunday.

Xavi: 'El Clásico is an opportunity' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach speaks of 'changing the chip' and making sure his team as still Liga leaders at the end of Sunday's game with Real Madrid

Ter Stegen: 'I love playing in big games like the Clásico' - FC Barcelona

The German keeper says FC Barcelona are in great form in the league and we want to continue that run

Athletic Club 0-3 FC Barcelona: Triumphant return - FC Barcelona

Lezama is not an easy place to go, and beating Athletic Club proved quite a task, but the women eventually got the job done with a three-goal win on the day that the team also happily welcomed back Aitana Bonmatí from injury.

Barça Atlètic 1–4 CE Sabadell: First home defeat - FC Barcelona

The Barça reserves have beaten for the first time this season at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, with Sabadell not only cancelling out an early blaugrana opner, but going on to add three more their tally.

Ronald Araujo the first player to ask openly for Leo Messi's return - SPORT

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo said if he was the club's sporting director he would sign Lionel Messi next summer on a free transfer from Sevilla.

Liverpool enter the picture as Frenkie de Jong suitors - SPORT

Despite not wanting to leave in the summer, Frenkie de Jong's future seems like it could lie outside Camp Nou. Liverpool have entered the race for his signing.

Barça's Xavi: When I see that I am not the solution, I will head home - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez says he will step aside if he sees he is not capable of restoring glory to Barcelona. The Barça coach has hit the first bump in his tenure after Champions League results against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan left the Blaugrana on the verge of dropping into the Europa League again.

Barcelona coach Xavi on Sergio Busquets' role after Inter slip up - SPORT

The criticism has rained down on Barcelona's more experienced players since the draw with Inter Milan. One of the players in the spotlight is Sergio Busquets, whose intercepted pass led to Inter's second goal.

Carlo Ancelotti: Barca have been ‘spectacular’ in La Liga - SPORT

Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that La Liga leaders Barcelona are in good shape domestically, albeit not in Europe. “We’re looking at a team that’s won all their games in La Liga after drawing their first one, they have very good form in the league,” said Ancelotti.