De Jong derides ‘lies’ told regarding his Barcelona salary

Frenkie de Jong and salary cuts, a tale as old as time. Barcelona were able to get older players of the likes of Alba, Pique, and Busquets to take multiple salary cuts for the “glory of the club” but Frenkie wasn’t being so flexible, at least that’s what the narrative was.

De Jong isn’t a fan of that narrative and tried to set the record straight regarding the multiple times he did in fact take a salary cut. The Dutchman was asked what it feels like to be the club’s highest-paid player now that Lionel Messi has left and offered the following response.

“I don’t think I am. There has been a campaign. Look, I never spoke a word myself. But the club is spreading, or the media that’s part of the club, has been spreading lies and a lot is fake,” he said. “In each of the first three years I played here, I cut my salary. So eventually money has to come back and it will drop on your normal salary so of course it will look bigger. I think many people don’t understand this, the numbers the media are spreading are fake.” De Jong | Ziggo Sport

There’s one thing that’s clear, Frenkie is incredibly talented and Barcelona agreed to pay him a certain amount of money. Props to Frenkie for being flexible at all, I know I likely wouldn’t be if I were in the same situation.