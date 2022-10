This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat with Managing Madrid’s Kristofer McCormack. I was hoping for a more joyous podcast and to get to rub a nice win in the face of our Madrid rivals, but that wasn’t the case.

So instead, I play gracious host, and Kristofer and I chat a bit about the match and both of our teams moving forward. It’s a long season ahead and there’s plenty to chat about.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.