Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas wins 2022 Ballon d’Or

Barcelona Femení captain Alexia Putellas has won the 2022 Ballon d’Or as the world’s best women’s player at the ceremony in Paris, France on Monday. Alexia takes home the trophy for the second year in a row, and deservedly retains the title of the world’s greatest female footballer.

Alexia led Barça to the first-ever perfect Spanish league title with 30 wins in 30 games and was the top scorer in the Women’s Champions League as Barça Femení reached the Final and unfortunately lost to Lyon.

Alexia was undoubtedly the best player in the world last year, but a serious knee injury in training kept her out of the Women’s Euros and the chance to complete a dream season with a title for Spain.

Putellas is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season as she recovers from her injury but the captain will undoubtedly be back to her best sooner rather than later. For now, Barça fans can rejoice in the fact that The Queen is a back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner.

Congratulations, Alexia!