Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has won the 2022 Gerd Müller Award as the world’s best striker during Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

The Pole has won the award thanks in large parts to his contributions during his last season at Bayern Munich where he scored an astonishing 50 goals in 43 appearances. But Lewy has already shown his goalscoring prowess since joining Barça this season, with 14 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions as a Blaugrana.

Lewandowski is a strong contender to win the same award next year, and he will no doubt be a huge piece of the puzzle if Barça manage to turn things around this season and win La Liga and the Europa League.

Congratulations, Lewy!