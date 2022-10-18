Xavi tipped to bench Sergio Busquets for Barcelona against Villarreal

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is being tipped to bench captain Sergio Busquets for the team’s next game against Villarreal on Thursday.

The midfielder has been guilty of some poor errors against Inter and Real Madrid and looks set to pay the price.

Diario AS are reporting Xavi’s already decided to leave Busquets out and will bring in Frenkie de Jong in his place.

The report isn’t quite sure if Xavi is simply giving Busquets a breather of if this may be a regular occurrence given his mistakes and the two poor results.

AS reckon there is a bit of a debate going on at the club at present over Busquets’s “role in the team” after several “disappointing and erratic” performances.

Xavi has plenty of midfield options available and really needs to get a result against Villarreal after a tough week domestically and in Europe.

The Barcelona coach is also not expected to have any more of his injured players back for Thursday’s game.

Hector Bellerin and Memphis Depay could return against Athletic at the weekend, while Andreas Christensen is not expected back until the visit of Bayern Munich.