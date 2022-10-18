‘It’s an honor to play with him’ - Pedri praises Gavi after Kopa Trophy win

Pedri was full of praise for team-mate Gavi after handing him the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards in Paris on Monday night.

The 18-year-old was named the best Under-21 player in the world, beating Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern’s Jamal Musiala to the prize.

Pedri won the award last season and presented Gavi with his prize along with Brazil legend Ronaldo. He also spoke about his pride at seeing his team-mate recognized with the Kopa Trophy.

“It makes me proud to see him here,” he said. “I spend so many hours with him and I see everything he does, how he gives everything in every training session, in every game. It’s an honour to play with him and I hope we can play on together for many years.”

Gavi also said a few words and made it clear just how much he loves being at Barca.

“I want to thank my family, my agent and everyone at La Masia,” he said. “Also Barça, my lifetime club and my team-mates, and the national team, and my coaches. I wouldn’t be here without them... Visca el Barça.”

It was a good night for Barcelona in France. Alexia Putellas won a second straight Ballon d’Or, while Robert Lewandowski won the newly-created Gerd Muller Trophy.