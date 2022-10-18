Robert Lewandowski sends out ‘reminder’ after winning Muller Trophy

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski won the Muller Trophy on Monday at the Ballon d’Or awards after a phenomenal campaign last time out.

The Poland international scored an incredible 50 goals for Bayern before his move to Barcelona. Lewandowski has already picked up where he left off with 14 goals in 13 games for his next club.

Lewandowski has taken to Instagram after the ceremony with a pretty defiant message and a warning that he still has plenty of goals left in him.

It’s a lengthy post from Lewandowski, as you can see, and ends with the words:

“But I want to finish with one reminder for everyone….I’m still going. And for now, I’m not going to stop.”

Barcelona fans will certainly be hoping he does not stop scoring goals. The striker couldn’t score against Real Madrid last time out but did pick up a great assist with a little flick to Ferran Torres.

Lewandowski will, however, face a battle to lift the Muller Trophy again next year, particularly from a certain Erling Haaland who has been enjoying life at Manchester City after his summer move.

The Norway international has already scored 20 goals for his new club and is the only player to have outscored Lewandowski so far in the 2022-23 season.