Monday recovery session - FC Barcelona

Fresh back from the Santiago Bernabéu and a disappointing setback against Real Madrid in El Clásico, the FC Barcelona returned to work on Monday morning to start working on the next challenge, a league match at home to Villarreal on Thursday at 9pm CEST.

Three in a row at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

After setbacks against Inter Milan and Real Madrid, FC Barcelona will have triple home advantage as they seek to get the results back on course

Alexia Putellas wins second Ballon d'Or - FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas has done it again! After becoming FC Barcelona's first ever winner of the women's Ballon d'Or in 2021, she has now on the coveted prize again!

Gavi takes the Kopa Trophy - FC Barcelona

The best player under the age of 21 for 2022. That is the award that has been given to Barça midfielder Gavi at this year's Ballon d'Or gala. The 18 year old received the prize after an excellent season in 2021/22 in which he became a fixture in the blaugrana midfield.

Lewandowski wins first Gerd Müller Trophy - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski was one of several FC Barcelona successes at this Monday's Ballon d'Or gala in Paris as he collected the newly created Gerd Müller Trophy that goes to the top scorer of the season combining goal both for club and country.

Rotation time as Xavi looks at changes to improve Barca - SPORT

After the Madrid and Inter blows, Xavi has two important tests coming in the shape of Villarreal and Athletic Club. Barcelona want to stay as close as possible to Madrid at the top of the table before the World Cup break, when they can try and reset after the disappointments of the last week. There are five league games left before then.

Xavi will not be moved: Board trust him to overhaul Barca - SPORT

Complete disappointment. And sadness. Those are the feelings of Barcelona’s board after a brutal week in Europe and then the Clasico. A double blow, but their confidence in Xavi Hernandez is still intact.