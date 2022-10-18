Barcelona in talks with Inaki Pena over a new deal - report

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena regarding a new contract at the Camp Nou.

Pena has taken over from Neto and is in the first-team squad this season to work as back-up to first choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The goalkeeper’s current deal expires at the end of the season and there are reportedly several clubs keen on the 23-year-old, according to Relevo.

One of those teams is said to be Turkish side Galatasaray, who took Pena on loan for the second half of last season.

However, Barcelona are hopeful that Pena will commit his long-term future to the Catalan giants and sign a three or four-year deal with Barcelona.

Pena hasn’t featured for the senior side yet this season but it’s thought he may get game time in the Copa del Rey.

The goalkeeper is one of several players who is into the final year of his contract and Barca have some decisions to make regarding extensions.

Sergio Roberto, Memphis Depay, and Sergio Busquets are also out of contract in 2023 along with summer signings Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso.