FC Barcelona News: 19 October 2022; Barca want ‘new Edgar Davids’, Alexia to show off Ballon d’Or

Barça looks for a ‘Davids’ in the winter market | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona want to sign a ‘new Edgar Davids’ in the January window. Youri Tielemans, Ruben Neves, Jorginho, and Martin Zubimendi are all options.

Barça want Nico to play more or will consider ending Valencia loan | Sport

Barcelona will think about ending Nico Gonzalez’s loan if he does not play more at Valencia. The club would bring him back in January and loan him to another European team.

PSG’s Messi signing focus of European court case from Barcelona fans | ESPN

A European court will decide whether Barcelona fans can get the European Commission to investigate whether PSG unfairly signed Lionel Messi.

Alexia to parade the Ballon d’Or before Barça v Benfica and vs Villarreal | FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas will show off her Ballon d’Or before the women’s Champions League game against Benfica and also at the men’s match against Villarreal.

Neymar tells court did not participate in Barcelona transfer talks | Reuters

Neymar has told a court that a move to Barcelona was always his dream but he did not take part in transfer talks which were dealt with by his father.

Ballon d’Or leaders | FC Barcelona

Barcelona are the outright leaders when it comes to Ballon d’Or winners. The Catalans have seen their players win the men’s award 12 times and the women’s twice.

Barça DOF Alemany working on contract renewals & January deals | Sport

Mateu Alemany is working on extensions with a host of players out of contract in 2023. Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena are the most likely to be offered renewals.