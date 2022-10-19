Xavi talks Eric Garcia, Sergio Busquets and Ansu Fati ahead of Villarreal

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was back in front of reporters on Wednesday to discuss his team’s next La Liga match against Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

The manager spoke about how his team are feeling, several of his players as well as admitted he could be replaced if results do not improve.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Villarreal

They are a really tough rival, one of the toughest in La Liga. We admire them a lot. Emery is a fantastic coach. They have only conceded three goals. I love how they play and it will be difficult. But after El Clasico we play at home in front of our fans. We need to play a good game and get the three points

Xavi on how to change Barca’s negative dynamic

By winning, having good feelings, training well, being positive. To have good feelings and get the three points, that’s the best way to change the dynamic.

Xavi on Busquets

When we lose all of us are criticized. It is possible that Busquets rests in some games because he is not going to play every match and that is normal, but that does not mean that he is not important. He is very important for us. Both Busquets and the captains There is a very good atmosphere in the dressing room. We have a very healthy dressing room and that makes us think that things are going to end well this season.

Xavi on the Kopa Trophy

Well I want to congratulate Gavi, Alexia and Lewandowski. For me it is a much deserved trophy. Barca are alive, we are here, we are still not enjoying the best results but we are there. It’s great to see our players win these trophies. Now we want to win collective trophies.

Xavi on Eric Garcia

We value our footballers and especially Eric. He’s a great professional, he helps us a lot. Managers make mistakes, footballers too. Our center-backs can make mistakes, that’s the way we play, but for me he’s a really solid defender. He always trains well. We all need to improve but I like Eric a lot.

Xavi on Barca’s mistakes

We make mistakes. All of us. in defence, in attack, as a group. We also need to adjust tactically to some aspects. We try to identify where to improve and we try to explain to the players how we need to improve.

Xavi on January signings

We are Barça and we always work. There is still time for the next market to open and now we only think about the games that are coming up, but the issue is being worked on internally.

Xavi on if he could get the sack

With the effort made by the club and the squad we have, we have to compete for trophies. And if we don’t win, as the president said, there will be consequences, starting with me. If we don’t win, another coach will come in. But I am going to give everything so that this works.

Xavi on Busquets’ future

Yes he ends his contract next year but we are only in October, we will see what happens this season, if he’s happy, it’s a personal decision. I had an offer to extend my contract in my last year and I decided to leave. But we don’t have a natural replacement in his position.

Xavi on if he’ll make changes against Villarreal

Yes we will make some changes. There are players who have been playing many minutes so we want to refresh the team.

Xavi on if Ansu Fati is close to his best

Yes. The other day he played really well. He was active in the goal, he also had a chance to equalize. He’s training well and will be important for sure

Xavi on Barca’s mental state after a bad week

We’ve trained really well. We also had a day off to disconnect after all that’s happened. I see the team really well, especially today. They trained with intensity and with the desire to change the dynamic.