Barcelona save €125 million from selling Antoine Griezmann - report

The sale of Antoine Griezmann was a celebrated event in the halls of Barcelona executives. The transfer ended up being for €20 million euros plus another €4m in variables depending on Atletico’s work in the Champions League next season.

The result of the deal came after Atletico squeezed Barcelona for the original purchase option of €40m. There were eyebrows raised at Barca letting Griezmann go for such a small amount when he cost €120m but a new report claims that actually “this operation designed by Mateu Alemany is a success” due to the saving the club have made in wages.

Marca have been crunching the numbers and claim Barca have saved a massive amount by selling Griezmann early. The Frenchman was due to earn €35m a season at Barca and when you add in €23m for amortization the total saving comes in at €125m.

So safe to say, the deal is great news for the wage decrease czars that roam the halls of Barca asking anyone to take a pay cut.