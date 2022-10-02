‘Killer’ Lewandowski helps Xavi set new unbeaten record for Barcelona

He came with pedigree of course, but Robert Lewandowski still had everything to prove when signing for Barcelona.

He’d done it for an all-conquering Bayern Munich side season in and season out, but could he do the business in a new league and in a side who remain a work in progress rather than the finished article?

Fair play to the Poland international for digging his heels in - if the reports are to be believed - in order to, eventually, push the move to the Catalans through.

Ever since his first start in the Blaugrana, Lewandowski has looked comfortable and at home in a team which he’s helping to lead with aplomb.

In such a short space of time, Barca have certainly become reliant on their new talisman too, and that might be a concern for Xavi, particularly if he should get injured.

Rotation for certain games must be considered if fixture scheduling allows for the same.

For now at least we should all take the opportunity to marvel at his majesty. At present it must be contended that he is the best striker in Europe.

Mallorca coach, Javier Aguirre, even referred to him as a ‘killer’ in the pre-match build up:

“Oh my God. I’ve seen him on TV. It’s a good signing for the league. It gives the league attention all over the world. He’s a killer in the penalty area, you can’t give him one free inch.”

Well he got that right. He doesn’t even need a half chance to get his name on the score sheet. Just a sniff is all that’s required.

That prowess shifts the focus of his in-game intelligence too. There can’t be too many strikers with his understanding of the game either.

It was always going to be a risk playing with a natural big man up front - the Ibra experiment is a prime example - so it speaks volumes as to the quality of his movement that he’s been able to dovetail so well into the starting XI.

Saturday night was all about the quality of his finish though. Is it any wonder that he has 9 league goals from just 18 shots on target?!

7 - Robert Lewandowski is the fastest player to score 9 goals in LaLiga in the 21st century, scoring in his first 7 games in the competition (18 shots on target):



⛔

⚽

⛔

⛔

⚽

⚽

⚽

⛔

⚽

⛔

⛔

⚽

⚽

⛔

⚽

⛔

⚽

⛔



Amazing. pic.twitter.com/C3bKyjKCgF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 1, 2022

An elite marksman in every sense, if supporters had any misgivings about his advancing years, they’ve been well and truly put to be bed after another man of the match showing.

What price a 40 goal season?

The cherry on top of the cake is Xavi’s 18th consecutive unbeaten away match in charge - he’s never lost away from Camp Nou (!!) - beating Zinedie Zidane’s record. Lovely stuff!