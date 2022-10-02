Mallorca 0-1 FC Barcelona: Another clean sheet, three more points - FC Barcelona

ARobert Lewandowski goal and some fine goalkeeping from Ter Stegen were the primary differences between the teams in a tight contest at the Visit Mallorca Stadium on Saturday night.

Ter Stegen sets personal best for going unbeaten in La Liga - FC Barcelona

The 2022/23 season is turning out to be one of the best ever for German keeper Ter Stegen. His spectacular form is reflected in the fact that Barça have conceded just one goal in the first seven games, and the man between the sticks has set a new personal best for minutes survived without once having to pick the ball out from the back of the net.

Xavi completes best ever away start for a manager - FC Barcelona

The 1-0 win in Mallorca was a good one for so many different reasons, one of which is that Xavi Hernández has become the first ever manager to get through his first 18 away fixtures without a single defeat, beating the record set by Zinedine Zidane after he took over at Real Madrid in 2016.

Xavi: 'We created less than usual' - FC Barcelona

Barça Coach, Alejandro Balde and Sergio's thoughts after a "hard win" in Mallorca

FC Barcelona 7-0 Madrid CFF: Strong as ever - FC Barcelona

Agame that was still tight with half an hour to go ended up being a landslide victory for the women. Graham Hansen was able to celebrate her 100th appearance with the opening goal, but that was the only one in the first half of a game that brought the curious anecdote of goalkeeping sisters Gemma Font and Meritxell Font both being included the same squad.

Paris Saint-Germain's 'Operation Anti-Barcelona' with Leo Messi renewal - SPORT

Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in 2021 surprised the football world. When it seemed he would renew with Barcelona, an agreement within LaLiga's spending cap could not be reached.