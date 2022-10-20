Bellerín back in squad for the visit of Villarreal - FC Barcelona

La Liga rolls on and on Thursday Spotify Camp Nou is the venue for the visit of Villarreal, kick off 9pm CEST, with the blaugranes aiming to put the defeat in the Clásico last Sunday behind them. The good news for Barça is that for the game against Unai Emery's team defender Héctor Bellerín is back in the 22 man squad after recovering from injury.

The lowdown on Villarreal CF - FC Barcelona

Villarreal are the classic example of how a team from a small town can mix it with the big boys. The club spent most of its existence in the regional leagues, but made it into the second division in the 1990s and in 1998 won promotion to the top flight for the first time ever.

Juan Carlos Unzué to the squad: 'It's time to be brave' - FC Barcelona

Wednesday saw a special visit for the first team squad at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with coach Xavi Hernández inviting Juan Carlos Unzué to the session.

Barça Women 9-0 Benfica: Landmark score to start the tournament - FC Barcelona

Barça dominated their first game in Europe this season against the Portuguese side, easily surpassing their goalscoring record of six in one game in the competition

Barça's Lamine Yamal called up by Spain U19s... at the age of 15! - SPORT

Lamine Yamal continues to break records. The talented Barcelona player, still only 15 years old, has received his first call up... for the Spain Under-19 team! A historical milestone, four age groups above the one that belongs to by age.

Xavi: I'm aware that if I don't win trophies, another coach will come - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez insisted that the objective this season is to win trophies despite the setbacks against Inter Milan and Real Madrid this past week. He also accepts that if success does not come, "another coach will. That's the life of a manage, it can happen at any moment."

PSV midfielder Sangare is Barça's surprise option to replace Busquets - SPORT

Barcelona want to strengthen in defensive midfield as soon as possible with a player who is capable of bringing order and fluidity to the team's play as well as being resistant defensively. The objective is to sign someone who can replace Sergio Busquets and the club know they will have to invest.

European Super League chooses new CEO to lead the project forward - SPORT

The European Super League project continues to move forward despite the opposition against it. With FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as the angular pieces of the plan (as well as Juventus), is waiting for a favourable result in a court case (expected in 2023, per the latest information) regarding whether UEFA have a monopoly on the game.