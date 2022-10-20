WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a big La Liga game between Barcelona and Villarreal with Barça in desperate need of a response after the loss in El Clásico. Villarreal always provide a brutal test and are very well coached by Unai Emery, but Barça are at home and must show their strength to get back on track. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Alonso, Alba; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Ferran, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Tenas (GK), Piqué, Eric, Bellerín, Balde, Busquets, Kessie, Torre, Raphinha, Dembélé

VILLARREAL

Starting XI: Rulli; Femenía, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Yeremi, Parejo, Morlanes, Baena; Jackson, Danjuma (4-4-2)

Substitutes: Reina (GK), Álvarez (GK), Cuenca, Chukwueze, Mojica, Trigueros, Moreno, Morales, Mandi

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 10

Date/Time: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 5 (Canada), Premier Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!