Xavi reacts to Barcelona’s win over Villarreal

Barcelona coach Xavi was proud of the way his team performed against Villarreal after seeing his players bounce back from disappointment in El Clasico with an emphatic 3-0 win.

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski and a strike from Ansu Fati had the hosts 3-0 up at the break and they never looked back in a convincing display.

Xavi admitted afterwards he was pleased with the performance and the result against Unai Emery’s side.

“I think we played really well,” Xavi said. “We needed to react and were due a performance in a big game. It was not an easy day after losing at the Bernabeu and drawing with Inter. “There are high hopes for this team and a lot is expected [of us]. We stepped up and showed character, good intensity, were good in defence and, above all, in attack.”

Xavi also backed defender Gerard Pique after he was whistled by some sections of the support after coming on as a substitute.

“In preseason, I asked for unity,” he said. “It’s a moment to be united: the squad, the staff, the board, the fans, media. “Whether he plays or not, the only thing I ask from Pique is that he is an example in the dressing room — and he is a gleaming example. “I am saying this because he deserves it. He has never shown a bad attitude. He is an example as a captain and the fans should know that.”

Barcelona will now turn their attentions to the visit of Athletic Club on Sunday in La Liga.