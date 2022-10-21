FC Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal: Back in stride - FC Barcelona

Xavi had spoken before this midweek fixture about the urgent need to make sure of a win after two very disappointing results. Villarreal, however, who won here last season, are never an easy side to beat.

Ansu continues his run against Villarreal - FC Barcelona

Ansu Fati loves playing against Villarreal. The Barça striker came into the game on Thursday with the Yellow Submarine as his favourite victim having scored three times against them previously. The youngster maintained his excellent record against the La Liga club with another strike, grabbing the third on 38 minutes in Barça's 3-0 victory at Spotify Camp Nou.

Alexia Putellas celebrates second Ballon d'Or at Camp Nou pre-Villarreal - SPORT

Alexia Putellas took centre stage ahead of the important match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal in LaLiga on Thursday. Before the game at Camp Nou, she showed off here second Ballon d'Or trophy, which credits her as the best player of the 2021-2022 season. She was accompanied by Gavi, the best young player, and Lewandowski, top scorer.

Barcelona's surprising agreement with Elche for midfielder Collado - SPORT

Alex Collado joined LaLiga side Elche on a season-long loan from Barcelona on August 15. The player's salary is split between the two teams.

Xavi Hernandez pleased with character shown by Barcelona - Football España

Xavi Hernandez was pleased with his side’s reaction after just one win in four matches previous to Villarreal, but a 3-0 victory eased the pressure on him and his side. Barcelona scored three goals in seven minutes courtesy of Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati, which sentenced the match in first half, with Villarreal struggling to react. Speaking after the match, Xavi was happy with the character they showed.