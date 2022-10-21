Ruben Neves: ‘Who wouldn’t want to play for Barcelona?’

Most players end up being sort of coy when it comes to potential teams they want to play for in the future. This is especially the case when it comes to having a couple more years on the contract.

That’s not the case with Wolves’ Ruben NEves. The midfielder is making it very clear as to what he hopes his future has in store for him.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for Barcelona? If you ask in general, all the players want to play for Barca, one of the best clubs in the world. It’s a privilege for me to be associated with this team,” HE SAID. “I’m going to do my job. I’m going to focus as much as possible here because we have a lot of competition. I have to focus as much as possible on Wolves. Having a good season here, things will come very naturally.” Nuves | Source

Let’s hope Neves can stay focused just long enough in matches for his transfer value not to skyrocket.