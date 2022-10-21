Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo included in Uruguay’s provisional World Cup squad

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been included in Uruguay’s provisional squad for World Cup 2022 despite the fact he’s recovering from surgery.

Uruguay have named a roster of 55 players for the upcoming tournament and Araujo’s name is on the list.

Nations needs to submit provisional squads to FIFA by October 21 of between 35 and 55 players and Uruguay have gone with the full quota of players for now.

It still remains to be seen whether Araujo will actually go to Qatar. The defender had surgery on 28 September in Finland and it was thought he’d be out for around three months. That timeline would mean he would miss the World Cup but Uruguay obviously haven’t given up hope.

Uruguay’s first game of the tournament is against South Korea on November 24. The team are also set to face Portugal and Ghana in Group H.