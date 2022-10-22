Recovery session - FC Barcelona

After despatching Villarreal in such impressive fashion on Thursday night, the players were back on the Tito Vilanova field for training on Friday morning, where they were also joined by Rosanas of Barça Atlètic.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - FC Barcelona

LaLiga returns on Sunday with Barça set to play their second game of the week at the Spotify Camp Nou. Barça host Athletic Club (kickoff 9.00pm) and will be looking for another three points in their hunt for honours this season. That's the local time, while this guide shows what time that will be in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Gavi is the Golden Boy - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona midfielder becomes third player from the club to be named the best young footballer in the world, while Alexia Putellas collects yet another accolade

Lewandowski still on a roll - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski just can't stop scoring! Two more goals were added to his account against Villarreal on Thursday, and that's now 16 already for his new club, 11 of those in the league. After his prowess for Bayern Munich and Poland was recently recognised with the Gerd Müller award, the striker is now showing that he can do just the same in blaugrana.

Jordi Alba content with his performance and happy for the team - SPORT

Jordi Alba wrote on Wednesday a message on social media that shows his current state of mind. “Very content for today’s game. We came from a complicated week for the team and needed this important win. We work, fight, and get it done together,” wrote Alba. Barca, the team, above individuals.

Barcelona like to accelerate Gerard Pique's goodbye - SPORT

After the win over Villarreal, Xavi praised Gerard Pique in the press room. “Playing or not, he’s a great example in the dressing room, never a bad attitude, he’s an example of a captain,” said the coach after the fans whistled him.

Ruben Neves would love Barca switch as club decide what to do - SPORT

Barcelona are working on a list of options to reinforce the midfield. Sergio Busquets potentially leaving in the summer makes it a priority to reinforce the position. Two names linked are Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi and Ruben Neves of Wolves.