This Week in Barça Femení: A Golden Week

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team are off and running for the 2022-23 season having played four league games and made their Women’s Champions League group stage debut, and they look just as dominant as the team that made history last season.

They are perfect to start the Primera División season and their fourth straight win came away to Athletic Bilbao with a pretty comfortable performance and a dominant 3-0 victory. Brazilian striker Geyse continued the excellent start to her Barça Femení career with another goal in this one, and Barça have already scored 16 as a team in just four games.

Then came Monday’s Ballon d’Or gala in Paris, and the world’s greatest went back-to-back: Alexia Putellas won her second Golden Ball in a row, and was deservedly recognized as the best female footballer on the planet once again.

And to finish things off, a historic victory as Femení kicked off their Champions League campaign with a sensational 9-0 win over Benfica at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. It’s Barça biggest win in the competition, and a real statement that they’re ready to make another deep run in Europe this season even without the injured Alexia.

▶ Reviu els millors moments del debut a la @UWCL davant el Benfica (9-0) pic.twitter.com/bpvX4EUgVt — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) October 20, 2022

The Femení squad is deeper this season thanks to an excellent summer of perfect signings that fit the system very well, and the two Lionesses, Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh, have been great fits in positions of need while Geyse looks like a superstar up front.

The first month has been flawless, and there are zero signs of this juggernaut slowing down. Barça Women will remain a very fun team to watch, and they’re ready to win everything once again.