Iniesta still thinking about Barcelona return, would like to be sporting director

Andres Iniesta has been looking to the future and has once again spoken about the possibility of a return to Barcelona.

The midfielder is still with Japanese side Vissel Kobe but his contract expires in 2023, when he will be 39, and it seems obvious his playing career is almost over.

Iniesta’s already seen Xavi head home to coach Barcelona and has admitted he wouldn’t mind being a coach or a sporting director in the future.

“I want to train as a coach or sports director, first of all. I would like to train in different areas. I would like to return to Barça because I consider it my home,” he said. “I would like to return to give back to Barça everything that it has given me is a lot. It’s hard to predict when it will be because it depends on so many variables: who would be there, how it would fit in… until the time comes it’s hard to predict.”

The legend was also asked about the possibility of playing for Barca again and made it clear that he feels he would no longer be able to compete.

“It’s not that I don’t want to play for Barça again, I would be delighted,” he added. “But the time has passed. Now it would be impossible to compete with the people, they are very young and very strong.” Source | Catalunya Radio

Xavi and Iniesta formed an incredible partnership on the pitch for Barcelona, could they reunite again off the pitch for the Catalan giants?