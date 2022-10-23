The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Athletic Bilbao to Camp Nou for another very important La Liga game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 3. Gerard Piqué, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

There were no fresh injuries coming out of the Villarreal game which is very good news, so Xavi is able to call up the same 22 players for this one as the injury crisis slowly comes to an end. Still there will be three first teamers missing as Ronald Araujo (groin), Andreas Christensen (ankle) and Memphis Depay (hamstring) are ruled out once again through injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Bellerín, Eric, Alonso, Alba; Kessie, De Jong, Gavi; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!