The lowdown on Athletic Club - FC Barcelona

Hot on the heels of a 3-0 defeat of Villarreal, FC Barcelona have another home league fixture on Sunday at 9pm CEST. Here’s the lowdown on the team they call The Lions.

The squad for FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - FC Barcelona

After the win at home over Villarreal, Spotify Camp Nou is the venue once again for Barça's La Liga fixture this weekend with the visit of an Athletic Club coached by former Barça man Ernesto Valverde.

Xavi says being at '100%' is the priority - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach looks forward to Sunday's game against Athletic Club at Spotify Camp Nou

Betis 0–3 FC Barcelona: Still unbeaten - FC Barcelona

Barça got the better of a solid Betis in defence, who held out with some excellent defending and top class goalkeeping, but ultimately didn't have what it takes to stop a side that now has 15 points out of 15, with 19 goals for and none against.

Pablo Torre getting close to his Barca chance - SPORT

Pablo Torre is still in the first team dynamic and Xavi has called him up to the first team squad for the game against Athletic Club. The youth player has not debuted in La Liga yet and has only had minutes against Viktoria Plzen.

Xavi hints at Sergio Busquets returning against Athletic - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez said he will make changes to the side which faced Villarreal. One of those could be Sergio Busquets returning at pivot, in place of Frenkie de Jong.

Xavi confirms rotations against Athletic Club - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez announced he will make changes to the Barca team that faces Athletic Club this Sunday. He specified that the team needs to make some changes to avoid possible injuries since there are players "with fatigue and discomfort". Xavi will not be able to give continuity to the XI that put on a good show against Villarreal.

Javier Tebas: The palancas won't work next season - SPORT

La Liga president Javier Tebas was present at a gala on Friday night and spoke about Barcelona, among other topics, when asked by reporters.

Barcelona looking at new Borussia Dortmund star - SPORT

Youssoufa Moukoko is having an excellent start to the season at Borussia Dortmund. Despite being just 17, he’s shining with the German side. He’s played 15 matches and got three goals and four assists. His contract ends in June 2023 and half of Europe are after him.